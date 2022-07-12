Vancouver Island's major crime unit joins search for missing woman

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is joining the search for a missing Port Alberni, B.C., woman who was last seen almost a week ago.

Police are searching for Amber Manthorne, who was last seen Thursday, July 7.

On Sunday, police said her vehicle, a white 2021 Jeep Compass, had been found south of Nanaimo by a concerned citizen.

In a statement Tuesday, RCMP said that officers and search and rescue teams continue to scour search sites, including in the area near Nanaimo where Manthorne's vehicle was located.

Investigators are also following up on tips, conducting interviews, and reviewing surveillance video, according to the VIIMCU.

"We understand that it may be concerning to hear that the VIIMCU has been called to assist. However we want to assure the community that this is not unusual in cases where a person’s disappearance is out of character and criminality cannot be immediately ruled out," said Insp. Kevin O’Donnell, Officer in Charge of the VIIMCU, in a statement Tuesday.

"If criminality is ruled out the Port Alberni RCMP will again become the primary investigating agency," he said.

Over the weekend, police said that Manthorne may be travelling with a man. On Tuesday, Mounties said they had located the man and confirmed that she is not with him.

Manthorne is described as a white woman with a slim build who stands roughly five feet tall with blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.