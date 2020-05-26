VICTORIA -- A virtual race dubbed the VanIsle 460 is challenging runners and walkers to travel the length of Vancouver Island in support of the Vancouver Island Crisis Line.

Racers will have the months of June and July to run, walk or hike the 460 kilometres required to finish the race.

The race is meant to fill the void left by the cancellation of other in-person races due to the pandemic, and is a fundraiser for the Vancouver Island Crisis Line, a free 24/7 crisis chat line.

The race website says the route can be covered over the two-month period by completing 7.6 kilometres a day.

Alternatively, racers can attempt a shorter version of the race. The shorter route is 100 kilometres, which is the width of the island, and can be completed by doing 1.6 kilometres per day over the next two months.

The race can be run on a treadmill from your home, but organizers are encouraging participants to use the virtual race as chance to get outside and explore local trails.

In fact, race director Lisa Large says the race has a few objectives.

"For me, mental health and physical activity go to together so if we can get people participating in something that's a fun challenge, keeps them engaged, fit and healthy and also aware of the crisis line [that’s great]," said Large.

To connect to other racers and the community, organizers are asking participants to post their experience and photos to social media.

About 100 people have already signed up for the race, and Large is hoping to get around 300 before the race starts on June 1.

For further information on the race, or to register, visit the VanIsle 460 website here.