Vancouver Island reports 8 deaths, 183 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Victoria -

Another 183 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

The cases were among 1,270 new cases found across the province over the past 72 hours, including 502 identified Saturday, 387 confirmed Sunday and 381 reported Monday.

There are now 3,837 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 576 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 468 active cases Monday, including 94 in the South Island, 258 in the Central Island and 116 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, 16 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C., half of which were reported in the Island Health region.

Three more deaths were reported in Northern Health, two occurred in Vancouver Coastal Health, two were recorded in Interior Health and one was confirmed in Fraser Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,273 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 115 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Monday, 90.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.