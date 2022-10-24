Vancouver Island Regional Library seeks feedback on operations amid 'changing expectations'

The Vancouver Island Regional Library's Nanaimo Harbourfront branch is shown. (CTV News) The Vancouver Island Regional Library's Nanaimo Harbourfront branch is shown. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was set to become Britain's next prime minister after the governing Conservative Party chose him as its leader on Monday in the hope that he will be a safe pair of hands to guide the country at a time of economic and political turbulence.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario