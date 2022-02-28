Vancouver Island region records 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.

The provincewide deaths included five people in the Fraser Health region, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, four in Interior Health and six in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,873 people in B.C. have died of the disease, including 217 people in the island region.

NEW CASES

The Health Ministry says 974 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. since Friday, including 398 cases on Saturday, 297 on Sunday and 279 on Monday.

Of those cases, 215 were reported in Island Health.

There are 549 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 85 people in intensive care.

Sixty-four patients are currently in hospital in Island Health, down from 67 reported Friday and down from 69 recorded on Feb. 22.

Four patients are receiving critical care in Island Health on Monday, down from six reported Friday and nine confirmed on Feb. 21.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 31, 117 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including nine patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.3 per cent had received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses of vaccine.