Vancouver Island records no COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases

British Columbia recorded no new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The announcement followed Monday's revelation that eight more people with COVID-19 died in B.C. over the weekend, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,974 people in the province have died of the disease, including 236 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials identified 259 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. on Tuesday, including 50 new cases in the island region.

There are currently 254 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 48 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 27 patients are in hospital with the illness, down from 28 reported Monday and 48 recorded a week ago on March 15.

Three patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Monday, and an increase from two confirmed on March 15.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 22, 69 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.1 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 57.1 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.

CONVOY PROTESTS

While B.C. lifted its mask mandate earlier this month, and has announced its plans to remove its vaccine passport mandate in April, protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue on Vancouver Island.

Over the weekend, Victoria police created "controlled access points" in the James Bay area of Victoria to prevent trucks and large vehicles from blockading streets or creating excess noise around the B.C. legislature.

The checkpoints, which were still in place Tuesday, led to the impoundment of at least one vehicle that was trying to access the James Bay area by driving through Beacon Hill Park over the weekend.