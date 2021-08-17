VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one death from the disease in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 501 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial health ministry.

There are now 5,296 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 307 active cases in the island region, according to the ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 282 active cases Tuesday, including 159 in the South Island, 96 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

Health officials say one more death related to the disease was reported in the island region Tuesday. The death brings B.C.’s pandemic death toll to 1,781.

Since the pandemic began, 42 people have died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently seven people in hospital with the disease in the region, and three more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River is ongoing, according to the health ministry. It is one of 10 active health-care outbreaks in the province, and the only active outbreak on Vancouver Island.

Approximately 82.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 73.5 per cent have received two doses.

Health-care workers have administered 7,248,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.