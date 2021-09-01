VICTORIA -- The RCMP’s major crime unit on Vancouver Island is investigating a murder near Bowser, B.C., approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo.

Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday to assist paramedics and firefighters with an injured person in the 5000-block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

The victim later died of their injuries.

One person was taken into police custody, where they remained Wednesday. Police say the killing appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the sudden death, according to police.

Investigators have not released any details about the victim or the person in custody. Anyone with information about the homicide asked to contact police at 250-380-6211.

The death was the second homicide reported on Vancouver Island in the early hours Tuesday morning.

Victoria police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Rockland neighbourhood.

Neighbours say they heard what sounded like gunshots shortly after 4 a.m. Investigators say a man was found murdered in a rental suite off Carberry Gardens. No arrests have been made in the case.