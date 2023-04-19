Vancouver Island property selling off life-sized animatronic dinosaurs

The collection includes a stegosaurus, a triceratops and a large Tyrannosaurus rex, which currently overlooks Highway 19 on the Lantzville property. (Able Auctions) The collection includes a stegosaurus, a triceratops and a large Tyrannosaurus rex, which currently overlooks Highway 19 on the Lantzville property. (Able Auctions)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario