VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver Island police officer spent his Saturday running a distance equivalent to nearly two full marathons in hopes of raising money for at-risk young people in Greater Victoria.

Central Saanich Police Service Cpl. Pat Bryant laced up his shoes and took off from his home at 5:30 a.m. with the goal of running 50 miles, or just over 80 kilometres.

He's raising funds for Sanctuary Youth Centre, a drop-in facility for people ages 14 to 22 who are "street entrenched" or otherwise at risk.

Located in the basement of the Church of our Lord in downtown Victoria, the centre is open Friday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offers young people food, clothing, showers and a space to spend time.

Bryant works with at-risk youth from Sidney to Sooke and says this time of year is difficult. He's asking supporters to donate to the centre on its website, attributing their donation to his effort by selecting it in the drop-down menu on the donation page.