VICTORIA -- A nurse working at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital had her car window smashed after someone threw a rock at it while she was working.

The nurse, who wishes to stay anonymous, took cell phone video of the damage and can be heard saying, "Well, this is a great way to end my night shift at the hospital."

The incident happened sometime between Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Nothing was taken from the vehicle and the rock was still inside her car when she returned.

There was also damage done to the roof of the vehicle.

The Nanaimo RCMP have been notified and are investigating the incident.