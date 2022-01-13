Vancouver Island MLA offers support for vehicles damaged by potholes

The MLA for Parksville-Qualicum is offering to provide guidance for motorists who had their tires and vehicles damaged recently by hitting potholes in the Nanoose flats area.

Adam Walker tells CTV News that motorists should contact his constituency office for assistance.

"We’re seeing the tow trucks on the side of the road, we’re hearing from people who have had damage to their vehicle, we’re helping them get the support they need to get compensated where possible," Walker says.

He says his office has been working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and is looking for a permanent fix when the weather will permit it.

"Crews are putting a cold-mix asphalt mix into the holes as they develop to try mitigate the situation," he says. "And the weather, unfortunately and obviously, is working against us in this but the crews are working around the clock to try to deal with the issue."

Dozens of motorists had one, two or even three of their tires damaged when they struck the holes along Highway 19 between Lantzville Road and Northwest Bay Road over several evenings this month.

Many vehicles were effected Tuesday evening and a tow truck driver was injured when his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected impaired driver that was passing where the tow operator was assisting another motorist.

"As we drive between Parksville and Nanaimo we can see the tow trucks on the side of the road and we can see the crews working around the clock filling these holes as much as possible," said the MLA.

Walker says he understands the importance of the highway to people in the community given that it is the only connection between north and south Vancouver Island.

Even though some signs were posted near the beginning of the potholes, many motorists had been posting their complaints on social media about the lack of steps taken to highlight the potholes.

"It’s always easy for us to look back and second guess what people have done but we’ve seen some really unprecedented weather recently," says Walker. "The crews with Mainroad have been out there dealing with this as quickly as possible."

"The best thing in the area for someone who’s been impacted by the highway and these potholes is to reach out to our office and we will work with them to make sure we connect them with the right resources," he says.