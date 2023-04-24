Vancouver Island mayors place wager to help Ukrainian amputees

The mayors of Oak Bay and Saanich have placed a friendly wager to raise funds for the Victoria Hand Project’s "Hands for Ukraine" campaign to provide prosthetic arms to Ukrainians injured in the war.

The wager between Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock is meant to help the campaign reach its $200,000 goal.

The funding will set up clinics and staff in Ukraine to help support an estimated 10,000 amputees from the Russian invasion, as well as other amputees in need.

“I know a lot of our residents are watching the horrific invasion of Ukraine right now and feeling helpless,” said Murdoch.

“I am excited we can directly support a local charity with unique technology, expertise, and a willingness to go into a war zone to make a difference. Most importantly, this project will give Ukrainians the hands they need to help rebuild their country.”

The mayors, who regularly tease each other about the misspelling of the other's name, have agreed to measure what each community raises for the campaign.

The mayor of the community that raises the least will row in the teacup rowing competition on June 4 at the Oak Bay Tea Party while wearing a prosthetic arm from the Victoria Hand Project (VHP).

“This is opportunity for our communities to come together in friendly competition to support victims in Ukraine with the prosthetic care they need,” stated Murdock.

“I would like to thank residents from across the region ahead of time for their support.”

The campaign has raised $130,000 and is based at the University of Victoria, which borders both municipalities.

The non-profit provides 3D-printed prosthetic arms and services to amputees around world. The funds raised for the campaign will support on-demand prosthetic care in Ukraine.

“Not only does this program help build capacity for prosthetics expertise within Ukraine, our charitable structure ensures we can offer all Ukrainians a pay-what-you-can model, ensuring that those in the greatest need receive the prosthetic arms free of charge,” said Michael Peirone, CEO of the Victoria Hand Project and a graduate of UVic’s biomedical engineering program.

The project completed a successful pilot earlier this year, working with medical staff in Ukraine, where five amputees received new hands.

The charity plans to return to Ukraine this summer to provide 3D-printing and scanning equipment and advanced training to support the provision of prosthetic care to 100 amputees in Lviv and Vinnytsia. The non-profit said if the fundraising exceeds the initial goal, additional funds will simply add to the number of prosthetic arms being made.

The mayors are asking residents to select their home municipality when donating.