COURTENAY -- His Facebook page is filled with memes about having a good heart and doing the right thing, but a Cowichan Bay man had that unfortunately backfire on him Monday morning.

In his posting, Darren Campbell talks about coming upon a crash scene on his way home from work, around 5:20 a.m., and seeing a vehicle in a ditch with its lights flashing and horn going off.

Expecting to find the worst, Campbell says he approached the vehicle, which he believes is a write-off, when someone stole his truck.

"Heard my truck start up and look at the guy in my driver’s seat with a black mask on. Make eye contact with him, almost see his grin on his face. Then he speeds away stealing my truck," Campbell’s post says.

His truck is a 2006 Ram Larime and he says it was last seen heading south through the Village of Cowichan Bay. The incident happened directly across from the Wessex Inn in the 1800-block of Cowichan Bay Road.

"If I had any luck it would be all bad luck. Like are you kidding me?" Campbell says. "Try to be a Good Samaritan and my $20,000 truck gets stolen right under my nose."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.