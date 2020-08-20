VICTORIA -- A Courtenay man is grateful to those who helped search for his father's ashes after they were stolen from his car on Monday night.

Collin Croghan says a man living in temporary housing in Courtenay spotted the blue velvet drawstring pouch containing his father's remains lying in a ditch Thursday. The man recognized the bag from posters put up around town by Croghan's girlfriend.

He called the number on the poster to arrange to return the item and collect a $500 reward.

Croghan said he keeps his father’s remains in the glovebox of his truck because it reminds him of driving with his dad.

“I keep my dad’s ashes in the glovebox when I drive because that is my fondest memory of me and my dad, just driving around in our trucks together,” he said. “I just wanted to keep that memory alive.”

Comox Valley RCMP say that the theft occurred sometime overnight in the 700-block of 8th street.

Croghan says that the night before, he had been taking groceries in from his car and “had his hands full” and forgot to lock the truck’s doors.

“This morning as I was heading to school, at about 6:45 this morning, I opened my passenger-side door and immediately noticed my truck had been ransacked,” he said.

“A few of my personal belongings did go missing but I’m not concerned about those. The only thing I’d like back is the ashes.”

Croghan says someone may have mistaken them for drugs at the time. He decided to offer the reward with “no questions asked.”

“I’m offering a $500 reward for (the ashes), for any information on where somebody may have dumped them or for anybody who can return them to me,” he said.

“No questions asked. I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble here – I don’t even care about getting any of the other items returned to me – I just want my dad’s ashes back.”

Croghan says the response from the community has been strong, and that many people offered to help search or spread the word. He's thankful for their efforts and grateful to have the ashes back.