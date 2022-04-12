Vancouver Island librarians pause strike after reaching 'tentative agreement' with employer

After roughly a month of rotating strikes, unionized librarians have paused their job action after reaching a tentative agreement with their employer, the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL).

The strikes paused Monday to allow members to vote on the potential agreement, which was presented during mediation.

Union members began to strike on March 9, after the union and VIRL failed to reach an agreement on wage increases after a previous contract expired in December 2020.

The union had said new contract offers failed to keep up with the cost of living on Vancouver Island, while VIRL said union members had declined a four-year proposal that originally fell within the union's wage request on March 22.

"We’re pleased that VIRL’s management has chosen to re-engage negotiations, and to have received a fair wage proposal that is worthy of bringing back to the membership," said Laura Kaminker, VIRL librarian and bargaining committee chair.

"Until the vote is counted, librarians will be back at work and not on the picket line," she said.

VIRL operates 39 branches on Vancouver Island, as well as on the southern Gulf Islands, Bella Coola and Haida Gwaii.