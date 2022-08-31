Vancouver Island heat warning extended through the week: Environment Canada

A heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island Monday has been extended until Friday, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, Environment Canada warned that high temperatures for Inland and East Vancouver Island were expected to last until Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the weather office said high temperatures would linger until Friday.

For Inland and East Vancouver Island, temperatures "near or above" 30 C are expected during the day, while evening temperatures are predicted to dip to 16 C.

"The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from today to Friday, although it will be slightly cooler on Thursday before temperatures rebound again on Friday," said Environment Canada in an update Wednesday.

Warm temperatures are forecasted to persist through the weekend, though they aren't expected to be high enough to trigger a heat warning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather office is reminding residents to check in on vulnerable friends, neighbours and family members during the "late season" heatwave.

Residents are also encouraged to drink plenty of water, avoid being out during the hottest time of day in the late afternoon to early evening, and to never leave children or pets in hot cars.