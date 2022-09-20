Vancouver Island health authority ramps up fall COVID-19 booster program

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario