Vancouver Island health authority ramps up fall COVID-19 booster program

Island Health has launched a fall immunization campaign for the latest COVID-19 booster dose. People age 18 and over will get the bivalent or combination vaccine that targets two strains of the virus.

“We have vaccine that works and we’re trying to get ahead of this virus before it gets ahead of us again,” said public health nurse Monica Stevenson on Tuesday.

Stevenson and medical health officer Dr. Dee Hoyano met with reporters outside a mass immunization clinic in Victoria’s Quadra Village, where people were heading in for their latest dose of the vaccine.

“It’s all set up quite well,” said patient Margaret Crowley. “I think it’s really important that we get the most population that can be immunized.”

“It might save somebody’s life,” said Wayne Martin, who was also going for a booster.

The health authority is targeting people who may be at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 infection.

“We’d like to really target people who are in those higher-risk groups because we know they’ll have the most benefit,” said Hoyano. “But it is open to anybody who would want to take that step to get their booster dose.”

People can book their appointment at one of Island Health’s immunization clinics or at a pharmacy once they get their text notification from the province. Similar to previous rounds for vaccine, the notice goes to people who are signed up through B.C.’s Get Vaccinated system online.

“The proof is in the numbers. If we look at our death rates and how our hospitalization numbers have decreased dramatically, vaccines work and they are working,” said Stevenson.

The nurse says children under the age of 18 who are not immunocompromised will not get the bivalent vaccine. They’ll get a different dose based on their previous doses and any underlying health conditions.

The health authority acknowledged vaccine apathy may be a challenge. So far it says appointments are filling up as they become available.