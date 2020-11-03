Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
'Another layer of protection': Feds now recommend three-layer masks with filters
Ontario records highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day
Quebec reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases
Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise
Ontario unveils new system for COVID-19 shutdowns. Here's how it will work
Aylmer, Ont. declares state of emergency ahead of planned anti-mask protest
People who have COVID-19 or who have been exposed can vote in person, CDC says
Liberals' new aid bill faces calls for changes, and for a pause on business audits
Canadian company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins clinical trial in Australia
How one COVID-19 case at an Ottawa sports practice led to six outbreaks, dozens of infections
Economic recovery during pandemic slower for Indigenous people: Statistics Canada
Cases of COVID-19 in children on rise in U.S., with highest weekly spike yet
Santa photos with children will be different this year, Canadian malls say