VICTORIA -- Nine new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Vancouver Island health region over the weekend, bringing the island’s active caseload to 13 infections by Tuesday morning.

While that’s an increase of four active actives since last Tuesday, when there were nine ongoing infections, it’s still below the 14 active island cases on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and the 17 active cases on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Officials with Island Health have identified 265 cases in the region since the pandemic began, an increase of 15 cases since last week.

Four of the active cases are in the South Island region, four more are in the Central Island, and five are in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, 99 COVID-19 cases have been found in the South Island, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, including four new cases added over the past week.

Over the same one-week period, the Central Island region recorded six new cases, for a current total of 85 cases since the pandemic began.

The North Island, which spans from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy, added five new cases since Oct. 27, for a total of 81 cases since the pandemic began.

Six people in the Vancouver Island region have died of the virus and 246 people are now considered recovered after 11 more people recuperated in the past week.

No one in the region is currently hospitalized with the virus.

A total of 101,170 coronavirus tests have been administered by Island Health, with 5,866 new tests completed since Oct. 27.

Health officials identified 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 across the province over the weekend and six more deaths related to the virus.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 269.