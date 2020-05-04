VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island-based organization is offering free mental health services during the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week, which takes place on May 4 to May 10.

The online events, hosted by Care-2-Share, will take place on Instagram and include live chats with mental health advocates, free yoga and meditation classes and live music performances.

The events will take place daily at noon and 5 p.m.

The group hopes to help those that are struggling through the COVID-19 crisis.

"Don't be afraid to reach out," said Monique Sekhon, Care-2-Share founder.

"Someone is always going to be willing to listen and no matter what you're going through if you just need someone to talk to you can always reach out to Care-2-Share," she said.

"We'll be happy to listen and be happy to connect you with whoever might be able to help."

To find out more and to see the full schedule, visit Care-2-Share’s website online here.