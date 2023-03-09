Vancouver Island grocery stores fundraising for B.C. Cancer Foundation

Vancouver Island grocers are uniting for a third year in support of the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

The "Grocers Going Beyond" fundraising campaign will help purchase state-of-the-art head and neck scopes for the foundation's facility in Victoria.

Participating grocers include 49th Parallel, Fairway Markets, Red Barn Market, Thrifty Foods, Country Grocer, The Root Cellar and Tru Value Foods.

Until March 21, $2.50 will be donated to the B.C. Cancer Foundation for every potted gerbera or cyclamen sold at participating grocery stores.

"The relationship between the B.C. Cancer Foundation and our brands goes back many years," said the grocery stores in a joint statement.

"Cancer impacts each of the communities we serve on Vancouver Island and the surrounding islands. We’re proud to join forces for the Grocers Going Beyond campaign and raise funds to increase early detection and advance treatments for those receiving care at BC Cancer – Victoria."

Through their previous campaigns, the group has raised more than $400,000 for the foundation.

"So many people are affected by cancer," said Phil Greenhalgh, general manager and part-owner of Tru Value Foods.

"It’s just a no-brainer for us to do this and give back so we can help as many as possible," he said.

Neck scopes are critical diagnostic tools used to develop precise, tailored treatment plans for each patient facing head and neck cancer.

"They’re critical pieces of equipment," said Jane Evans, senior development officer for the B.C. Cancer Foundation in Victoria.

"They have a lifespan so they need replacing, and that means people on Vancouver Island are going to have access to world-class equipment and world-class treatment and care when they get here," she said.

This initiative builds on the momentum of the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Beyond Belief campaign, which is working to advance cancer research and enhance care across the province.

Along with buying a potted gerbera or cyclamen at participating grocery stores, people can also donate money directly to the fundraiser.

More information can be found on the B.C. Cancer Foundation website.