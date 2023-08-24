Vancouver Island girl inspired by teddy bear to fundraise for kids with cancer

CROFTON, B.C. -

Before Hope Davidson’s day took an unexpected turn, the eight-year-old was on a mission to buy a mystery bag full of assorted sweets.

“I was excited,” she smiles, before admitting she wasn’t hoping to find a favourite candy. “I like all of them equally.”

But suddenly Hope felt compelled to leave the candy store, and go next door to the thrift store.

“In case there was something [different] I would like there,” Hope explains.

The girl didn’t find anything inside, but on the way back outside, on the sale table, she spotted a teddy bear wearing a superhero costume.

So instead of candy, Hope bought the bear, and named him Hero.

“She just instantly became connected to the bear,” Hope’s mom says.

Leah Davidson says her daughter and Hero were inseparable for the next few weeks.

And then one morning during a recent camping trip together, Hope rolled over in the tent and made an unexpected request.

“‘I want to shave my head,’” Leah recalls her daughter saying. “‘And donate my hair for kids with cancer.’”

Leah was both impressed and surprised.

“Where did you get this idea from?” Leah asked Hope. “She said, ‘Whenever I look at the teddy bear I think of all the young children who are sick.’”

You see, Hero’s costume includes a Children’s Hospital logo. Every time Hope cuddled him she couldn’t help but contemplate kids coping with cancer.

“I couldn’t imagine what that felt like,” Hope says. “So I wanted to try and help them out so they would have a good like again.”

So after getting her mom to set up a GoFundMe page and made an appointment at the local salon, Hope cut off the hair she’s been growing long for years.

“It was nerve wracking,” Hope says.

While Leah couldn’t have been more proud of how brave her daughter was, she couldn’t have been more surprised by the reaction of some students at her school.

“She dealt with bullying having short hair,” Leah says. “She was called a boy.”

But Hope persevered with her fundraiser. She found comfort in Hero, and strength in the knowledge her hair would be turned into wigs for kids.

Hope ended up raising more than $1,500 to support children living with cancer.

“It’s almost like this teddy bear inspired her to be so generous,” Leah smiles.

And what began as a lesson in delaying gratification – buying the bear over the candy – became a masterclass in showing empathy and spreading kindness.

“Think of other people and not just you,” Hope says, before embracing her cape-wearing bear. “[If we do that] then the world would be a better place.”