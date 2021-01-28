VICTORIA -- A minor league football coach from the Ladysmith area will be sidelined for a year after a governing body handed down sanctions against him.

Greg Owens, the president and head coach of the Ladysmith Steelers, has been suspended from the league for 12 months, according to the Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association.

The coach was slapped with the lengthy suspension for harassment and abuse of power.

The island football association says Owens was guilty of violations of the Coaches Code of Conduct. He is now banned from any league sanctioned activities.

“This is not the first time Mr. Owens has appeared before out disciplinary panel,” the league said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“Along with Mr. Owens, two other members of the executive of Ladysmith Steelers also received sanctions.”

The league’s statement, which was made public this week, shows the sanctions were levied against the Central Island coach in November 2020.

In September, Owens was highlighted by Football Canada in the National Coaches Week coaches’ spotlight.

CTV News has reached out to the league and local football club for further details.

The full Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association statement can be read below: