Vancouver Island flood watches, rain warnings remain as 3rd storm rolls through

Victoria -

All areas of Vancouver Island remain under flood watches Wednesday as the third consecutive storm rolls through southwestern British Columbia.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for northern and western Vancouver Island, where between 100 and 150 mm of rain is expected to fall before the storm eases Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the rain will continue to be heaviest on the island's west coast, including around the communities of Tofino, Zeballos and Tahsis.

"Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads," the weather service warned. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Rising freezing levels and snowmelt may contribute to increased runoff."

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for all areas of Vancouver Island. The centre says river levels on the island are expected rise through the day Wednesday.

Residents are urged to avoid fast-moving rivers and streams.

AVALANCHE RISK DOWNGRADED

Avalanche Canada downgraded its risk-assessment for the alpine regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday, though the risk of avalanches remains "considerable."

The avalanche forecast centre had issued a "high" danger rating for the island's alpine regions on Monday as heavy rains and fresh snowfall led to dangerous conditions.

Avalanche Canada says the "considerable" danger rating means natural and human-caused avalanches are still likely, with large avalanches possible in some areas.

At treeline levels, the avalanche danger is also rated "considerable," while the risk in below-treeline areas is considered "moderate."