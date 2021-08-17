VICTORIA -- A private company has stepped in to buy a passenger ferry that serves a remote part of Vancouver Island, throwing a lifeline to the transportation service that was due to shut down at the end of the month.

Nanaimo, B.C.-based Devon Transport announced Monday that it planned to purchase Lady Rose Marine Services, which operates the MV Frances Barkley ferry between Port Alberni and Bamfield, B.C.

On Tuesday, the company said its offer to buy the 75-year-old ferry service had been accepted.

The ferry is used frequently by residents, tourists and students at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

However, the company announced earlier this month that the service would have to stop on Aug. 31 due to financial pressures and staffing issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devon Transport says the ferry will continue to run with no interruption in its service at the end of the month.