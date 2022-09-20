The only emergency room in Port Hardy, B.C., announced it was temporarily shutting down effective immediately Tuesday morning, the latest casualty in British Columbia's health-care worker shortage.

The Vancouver Island health authority said in a statement Tuesday the Port Hardy Hospital emergency department is expected to reopen at 7 p.m., when more staff become available.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency in the region should call 911 or, if possible, get to the nearest open emergency room in Port McNeill, approximately 42 kilometres away.

"Island Health and B.C. Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients who call 911 are transported to the appropriate site," the health authority said in a statement Tuesday.

"If you are unsure if you are experiencing a medical situation requiring a visit to an emergency department, confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811."

Weekend closures at both the Port Hardy and Port McNeill hospitals have become routine over the past several months as a shortage of doctors and health workers continues to hit rural B.C. communities the hardest.

Health-care workers have said the lack of available staff has been exacerbated by stress and burnout following the COVID-19 pandemic.

All inpatient services at the Port Hardy hospital are expected to continue as normal Tuesday.

"Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption," the health authority said.