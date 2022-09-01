Vancouver Island digital security group urges caution as kids go back to school

With the start of a new school year looming, families are likely hoping to celebrate the occasion with a "first day of school" social media post.

While it's great to mark the moment in your child's life, some online security experts are sharing tips on how to do that while keeping kids safe.

The White Hatter is a Vancouver Island-based digital security agency and says a photo of your child on their first day, including facts like where they go to school, what grade they're in, and their teacher's name, contain sensitive information.

When it's posted online, it offers fraudsters and predators valuable information.

The agency says, in some rare cases, it offers potential child predators what they need to create a false sense of trust with a stranger.

"It’s about sharing a lot of information that in aggregate can reveal a lot about your child that you may not want other people to know about," said Brandon Laur, executive manager of The White Hatter.

He offers parents some tips to help protect their child’s identity and personal details from being exploited.

"Make your account's private so your kid's face or information isn't shared to the millions of people on the internet. Keep it to your small friend or family group," said Laur.

"Understand, anything you post privately, anyone that you follow, or [who] follows you, can copy it and re-post it publicly," he added.

The White Hatter suggests instead of posting pictures online, consider privately sending them via e-mail or text to just family and friends.

Laur says you can also add a message clearly stating you do not want them to post the photos publicly.

Other tips include avoiding school or street names in pictures, which could lead to hints about your child’s identity or whereabouts.

More tips about online family safety and digital literacy can be found on The White Hatter website.