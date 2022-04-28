Vancouver Island COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions rise
The number of people with COVID-19 in Vancouver Island hospitals has nearly doubled in the past month.
Seventy-six people are currently in island hospitals with COVID-19, up from 41 patients on March 28, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
It's a trend reflected across the province, where hospitalizations hit 570 on Thursday compared to 288 on March 28.
Seven people are in critical care with the disease on Vancouver Island, up from two patients on March 28.
The number of patients in critical care provincewide has remained steady with 48 patients recorded at this time last month and 47 recorded Thursday.
The province's hospitalization and critical care numbers include those admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19 as well as those admitted for other complaints who test positive for the disease.
The BCCDC says there have been 279 COVID-19-related deaths in the Island Health region to date, up from 238 deaths on March 28.
However, when the province switched from providing daily COVID-19 reports to weekly reports, it also changed its reporting on COVID-19 deaths to reporting "all-cause mortality," which includes anyone who dies within 30 days of testing positive for the disease.
"All-cause mortality is being used because cause of death takes approximately eight weeks to be recorded," the BCCDC says. "Retrospective evaluations of underlying cause of death will be done by the BCCDC, in addition to the data provided in this report, to better understand true COVID-19 mortality."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
Vancouver
-
Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
B.C. should replace RCMP with provincial police force, committee recommends
An all-party committee tasked with examining systemic racism and other policing issues in British Columbia has recommended a series of sweeping changes, including the creation of a new provincial police force to replace the RCMP.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge following a fatal shooting in a residential neighbourhood, blocks from the local elementary school.
Edmonton
-
Gun, knife and NARCAN: One man's 7 weeks of working Edmonton transit security
He says he was bear sprayed twice, had a gun waved at him and was attacked with a knife – and that was just in the first seven weeks of working security for Edmonton Transit Service.
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Nigerian charges unlikely for stolen Ontario car, police say, as councillor calls for nationwide task force
Layers of real and fake paperwork that likely followed a Canadian car from where it was stolen in Ontario to where it was found on a used car lot in Nigeria make it almost impossible to prosecute the dealer for knowingly selling a stolen car, police in the African nation say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs in Game 6 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs after a 132-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6.
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Age gap: Alberta bucks trend of aging Canadian population
Currently, there are 81 Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 for every 100 between the ages off 55 and 64.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif Hirani
Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Quebec blood ban: Donation wait times after same-sex sexual encounters will be dropped
While the Cana aims to overhaul the screening process for both blood and plasma donations by this Fall, Hema-Quebec is focusing on plasma alone.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
-
Woman who fled her home now among the hundreds of Ukrainians to land jobs in Manitoba
The Ukrainian Canadian Council is preparing for thousands of fleeing Ukrainians soon arrive in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg city council votes to keep pit bull ban in place
Winnipeg's city council has voted to keep the 30-year-old ban on certain dog breeds such as pit bulls in place.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
Regina
-
STARS air ambulance marks 10 years of life-saving missions in Saskatchewan
This weekend marks a major milestone for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) in Saskatchewan.
-
Riders respond to CFL rule changes, give update on Labatte
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are right in the heart of the CFL offseason, but the team will need to hash out the rule changes announced Wednesday by the league.
-
Water main break damages newly renovated Francophone community gathering spot
On Wednesday morning, maintenance staff at École Monseigneur de Laval arrived to work with water which flooded the halls and classrooms of the elementary school due to a water main break.
Barrie
-
CTV's Jayne Pritchard announces retirement after nearly 40 years
CTV's Jayne Pritchard makes a big announcement after nearly four decades at the station.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
-
Senior lucky to be alive after getting lost and stuck in muddy field on frigid night
Police credit officers and a concerned caller with saving a senior's life after she wandered off when her car got stuck in a ditch late Tuesday night in Bradford.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Downtown YXE sees benefit to potential downtown grocery store
Brent Penner says it was "great news" when he first heard the reports of the possibility of Pitchfork Market + Kitchen going in at Midtown Plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay mayor wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald says he wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow sooner rather than later.
-
Creel survey on the St. Marys River in the Sault
Ontario's natural resources ministry and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be spending the summer polling anglers in the Sault Ste. Marie area.
-
SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demand
People are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.