BLACK CREEK -- Look past the drawbridge and over the stone wall and you'll find a fairy-tale home that's cast a spell over a Comox Valley, B.C. couple.

Sorin Pasca and his wife, Romana, purchased the Black Creek home last fall, when they moved to Vancouver Island from Prince George.

"We loved it just from the pictures, but then we entered the property and said, 'Yup, we need to buy it,'" said Sorin.

The couple says they always wanted to live in something unusual, and that's exactly what they got.

"It's a combination of probably Scottish, English – I don't know it's a little bit of everything I think," said Sorin.

There are no interior doors in the home, except for the washroom. But what the house lacks in doors it makes for in craftsmanship, found throughout the home itself and in a handful of out-buildings on the unique grounds.

An outbuilding is pictured: (CTV News)

Fixtures such as axes, morning stars and even gargoyles can be found throughout the property.

The home was built by Danny Pokipchuck, a carpenter and landscaper by trade.

Pokipchuck was Lynn Tyre's late husband, and she says the inspiration from the property came from his self-motivated research

"He wanted to have something nobody else did," said Tyre.

"He didn't want anything the same, so he got different ideas from different books," she said. "All his schooling by the way was from books, no school, period."

One of the most striking aspects of the property is the stone wall that surrounds the majority of the property.

It's actually made out of old sidewalks and roadways that were relocated from Courtenay, B.C.

"At one point we had such a pile of broken concrete, and everyday we would go out with sledgehammers and smack them until they were broken," said Tyre, laughing.

The old wall, and the new memories, are now being enjoyed by the Pascas.

"It's perfect," said Sorin. "For us, it's about the concept of a home rather than a house. We like to feel at home when you enter the gate."