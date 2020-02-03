VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued multiple special weather statements calling for snow across parts of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

According to the weather agency, between five and 20 centimetres of "heavy, wet snow" could fall across regions of the island, with special weather statements issued for East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada predicts that snowfall amounts will vary significantly depending on the region, with higher elevations seeing greater snowfall.

The weather agency expects the mainland to see the highest amounts of snowfall, while precipitation on Vancouver Island is predicted to transition from snow to rain by Tuesday afternoon.

"Warmer air will arrive faster over Vancouver Island and the transition to rain there will start Tuesday afternoon," reads the special weather statement from Environment Canada.

In the Victoria area, rain mixed with snow is expected to fall Tuesday morning before turning to rain in the evening, say meteorologists.

"Precipitation should be rain everywhere across the south coast lowlands by Wednesday as a flow of milder Pacific air returns," said Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.