VICTORIA -- Mounties on Vancouver Island say an investigation into recent thefts of high-end cosmetics have led them to uncover a stolen-property ring based in Ontario.

West Shore RCMP sought the public's help on July 7 identifying two women suspected of stealing more than $3,000 worth of cosmetics from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford.

Investigators found similar thefts had occurred at Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Sidney and Saanich. The perpetrators were believed to be the same two women, plus a male accomplice.

Police identified the man and discovered he had a home in Markham, Ont.

The RCMP contacted York Regional Police, who monitored the Markham address and allegedly discovered that boxes filled with stolen goods were being delivered there from all over Canada.

The Ontario police department says it executed search warrants and recovered more than $250,000 in stolen goods, including perfume, cosmetics, hand tools and electronics.

More than $67,000 in cash was also seized, according to the York Regional Police.

Thirteen people from Ontario are facing charges, including participation in a criminal organization, possession and trafficking in stolen property.