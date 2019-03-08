

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver Island





Winter will soon be coming to an end with double-digit temperatures expected next week.

The island has seen six weeks of cold temperatures during an unseasonably long winter and even experts are growing tired of the cold

“Everyone’s ready to see the weather start warming up,” says Armel Castellan, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada. “This is all very unusual so even as meteorologists it has us all puzzled in a way.”

The cold weather has not only delayed the arrival of spring, but it has also negatively affected businesses.

Garden centres across the island have been unable to move their flowers to their outdoor spaces due to the cold.

“Two or three sets [of flowers] that we brought in early we already lost and had to compost because they froze,” says the owner of Elk Lake Garden Centre, John Derrick.

Instead of featuring flowers, a lot of the garden centre’s outdoor shelving is still sitting empty. Derrick says sales usually pick up around Valentine’s Day, but this year business has been slow.

“You’re not going to want to garden in this type of weather,” Derrick says. “You’re not going to want to plant your vegetables, you’re not going to do anything, and you’re going to stay inside.”

After a couple months that featured temperatures below average, April is expected to bring temperatures above seasonal, feeling less like spring and more like summer.