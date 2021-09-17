Vancouver Island breaks record with 102 new COVID-19 cases added in 24 hours

Victoria -

B.C. health officials have identified a record-breaking 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The cases were among 768 new cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, with the island region's total of 102 new cases surpassing Vancouver Coastal Health's total of 83 new cases Friday.

Island Health's previous daily case record was 98 cases recorded on Sept. 10, 2021, according to B.C Centre for Disease Control data (BCCDC).

There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 619 active cases Friday, including 309 in the South Island, 249 in the Central Island and 61 in the North Island.

There are currently 33 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BCCDC, including 13 patients who require critical care.

Health officials say 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed Friday, including two deaths in the Fraser Health region, four identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and five reported in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,888 deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C., including 58 in the Island Health region.

Approximately 86.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 7,675,294 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunizing campaign in December.

Earlier Friday, Island Health announced that a COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home was over.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home was considered active from Aug. 27 to Sept. 16. During that time, six residents died of the illness, while a total of 21 residents and 15 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently no active outbreaks at a health-care facility in the Island Health region.