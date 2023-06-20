Vancouver Island black bears released back into the wild

Orphaned and injured black bear cubs that were in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington, B.C., are being released back into the wild.

The day is bittersweet for staff at the centre.

"The cubs have been a part of all our lives for the last year," says Derek Downes, the animal care supervisor at the centre.

On Monday and Tuesday, five cubs will be released back into the wild at an undisclosed location, but it's typically back in the region where they were found.

One of the cubs had wandered into a Campbell River home and was photographed hiding behind a planter.

Staff from the B.C. Ministry or Forests conducted the release.

The process includes sedating each bear one at a time. They are then given a physical exam and fitted with a radio collar to track their movements. The collar will eventually fall off after their first year of freedom.

Lastly the bears are loaded into a live bear trap to be transported and released into their new home.

"They came in at 13 pounds and they are at a lot more than 13 pounds now," said Downes. "It's special."

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is still waiting for its first bear cub of the 2023 season.