VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 1,462 cases found across B.C. since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 84,569 cases since the pandemic began.

Eleven more people in B.C. died of the disease over the weekend, bringing the province’s coronavirus death toll to 1,391.

The Vancouver Island region has now recorded 2,587 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Health officials have also recorded 144 new variant of concern cases in B.C., bringing the number of variant cases to 390 since the pandemic began. Among those cases, 87 are considered active.

Six variant cases have been discovered on Vancouver Island since the pandemic began.

Health officials have now administered 333,327 doses of COVID-19 in B.C., including 86,925 secondary doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the overwhelming number of phone calls from B.C. residents looking to book vaccine appointments when the call centres opened Monday morning.

“While I’m grateful to see the enthusiasm that we have, we ask everyone who is outside the age group for this week to please be patient and wait your turn,” Henry said. “It may cause more delays for people trying to get appointments for themselves or for their loved ones.”

Henry said health officials are looking towards a “modified return” to easing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and business operations in the weeks ahead.

“We’re not going to rush to get things open,” Henry said. “I like to think of it as slowly turning up the dial again rather than flicking a switch because we know that we’re not yet in a place where we can go back to our pre-pandemic gatherings.”

Henry said the return of small outdoor gatherings and group activities will be at the forefront of the return normalcy, as will the return of religious services and limited travel within the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.