VICTORIA -- Health officials identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

It’s the highest number of daily cases reported in the region since June 10, when the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported eight new cases.

Across the province, 59 new cases were identified by health officials Thursday.

B.C. has now reported 147,915 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,173 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 649 active cases across the province, including 22 in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. health ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 16 active cases Thursday, including three in the South Island, 12 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

One more person in the Interior has died of COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,760.

There are currently three people in hospital for treatment of the disease in the Island Health region and one more person in critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Approximately 78.4 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first does of COVID-19 vaccine, while 40 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

The province says it has administered 5,497,150 vaccine doses since the vaccines became available in December.