Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Health Canada authorizes use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 and older
Officials investigate possible breach into Quebec politicians' COVID-19 passport
Alberta delays 30 per cent of non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton as COVID-19 cases rise
Public health agency changes plans: Dr. Tam to hold briefing on new COVID-19 modelling
Ontario will unveil COVID-19 vaccine passport system next week, source confirms
Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases
Air Canada's strict new employee vaccine policy could set new workplace bar: experts
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
Canada among latest countries added to United Kingdom's green travel list
WHO begins shipping Chinese vaccines despite some misgivings
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada