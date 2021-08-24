VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 641 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 dashboard.

There are now 5,357 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 430 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

On Tuesday morning, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that B.C. is reinstating a public health order requiring everyone 12 and older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday.

"This will include malls, shopping centres, coffee shops, retail and grocery stores, liquor and drug stores, city halls, libraries, community and recreation centres, restaurants, pubs and bars – unless you are seated once you're at your table," Henry said.

The mask mandate also applies to public transit, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles.

The province’s previous mask mandate was lifted on July 1, before the highly contagious Delta variant triggered a fourth wave of the pandemic in B.C.

Henry announced the change during a news conference about the province's back-to-school plan, which includes mandatory masks for all staff and students in Grade 4 and up come September.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 1,801 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.