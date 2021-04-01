VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new coronavirus cases were among 832 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, bringing B.C.’s total to 100,880 cases since the pandemic began.

Officials have now recorded 3,377 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

There were five more deaths related to the disease in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,463.

Health officials have now administered 787,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in B.C., including 87,394 secondary doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned British Columbians Thursday that people who are vaccinated can still be infected with COVID-19 “particularly in the first couple weeks” after receiving a vaccine.

“It is still incredibly important, even after you’ve been immunized – even if your community has been immunized – that you take the precautions that we all need to continue with,” Henry said.

“These are the things we need to pay attention to in the next few months as more and more people are immunized,” she added.

Henry reiterated that the province is on track to immunize everybody who wants a vaccine before the end of June. At that time, the province will restart its program of offering second doses to all who require them.

Henry said the province is looking at whether extending the current four-month window between first and second doses may have the beneficial effect of increased immunity to the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.