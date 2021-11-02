Vancouver Island adds 51 new COVID-19 cases as new outbreak declared

Victoria -

B.C. health officials identified 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The cases were among 406 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

According to the B.C. Health Ministry, there are 4,694 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 652 active cases in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, there are more active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region than any other health region in the province, except for Fraser Health.

Northern Health reported 606 active cases Tuesday, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed 607 and Interior Health reported 613, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Active cases in the Fraser Health region reached 2,157 Tuesday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 567 active cases Tuesday, including 128 in the South Island, 375 in the Central Island and 64 in the North Island.

Health officials say five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the province over the past 24 hours. Four deaths were reported in Northern Health, and one death was confirmed in Interior Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,186 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 96 deaths recorded in the Island Health region.

There are currently 41 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province, including two located in the Island Health region.

Outbreaks have been declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH) and at a long-term care home in Nanaimo, as well as at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

The outbreak at NRGH was declared Tuesday morning, and is limited to the hospital's transitional care unit, according to Island Health.

As of Tuesday, 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.4 per cent have received two doses.