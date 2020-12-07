VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 45 new COVID-19 cases in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

One person on the island also died of the disease over the weekend, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday.

The new numbers were recorded between Friday and Monday and point to a slight upward trend in new cases in the region compared to last week.

From Saturday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 4, the region recorded a total of 93 cases, for a seven-day average of 13.3 new cases per day.

Health officials identified 2,020 new cases across B.C. over the weekend and 35 more deaths from the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced Monday the extension of B.C.'s health orders restricting social interactions into early January.

Since the pandemic began, 38,152 people in B.C. have contracted COVID-19 and 527 people have died.

There are now 199 active cases in Island Health – 67 in the South Island, 101 in the Central Island and 31 in the North Island.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Monday and four people are in critical care with the disease.

A total of 42 have been hospitalized in the region since the pandemic began and seven people have died.

There have been 724 cases recorded in the Vancouver Island region since the pandemic began and 517 people have recovered.