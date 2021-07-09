VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials have identified four new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 45 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now reported 148,031 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,177 found in the island region.

There are currently 661 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 21 located in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health is reporting that there are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, including seven in the South Island, 12 in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

As of Friday, approximately 78.6 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 41.3 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received both doses.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, leaving the province's death toll at 1,760. Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the disease in the Island Health region.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are currently three people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 and one person in critical care in the Island Health region.