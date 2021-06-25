VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials identified four more cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 72 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

Health officials have now confirmed 147,418 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,161 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people in B.C. have died of the disease, health officials announced Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,749. None of the recent deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 41 people.

There are currently 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including four people in hospital and three more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Friday, including 12 in the South Island, 16 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Approximately 77.6 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Additionally, 26.9 per cent of B.C. adults have received a second dose of a vaccine, while 25.2 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are advising British Columbians who are attending vaccine clinics this weekend to be prepared for extremely high temperatures in much of the province.

“If you have a vaccine appointment at a pop-up clinic or are planning to drop in, check the location before you go, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring water,” Dix and Henry said in a statement.

“Just as we have taken care of our neighbours, seniors and Elders during the COVID-19 pandemic, they may also need some assistance this weekend,” Dix and Henry added. “Let’s continue to support each other with kindness and compassion, and help our friends and family get their vaccines safely.”