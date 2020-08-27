VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Thursday as August continues to see the highest number of new cases in the region since April.

One of the new cases added Thursday was identified in the southern Vancouver Island region, while two cases were added in the Mid-Island.

The southern region, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands, has now recorded 65 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Central Vancouver Island, which includes the communities of Tofino, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Parksville, Lake Cowichan and Duncan, has recorded 46 cases of the virus.

The North Island region has recorded 62 two cases.

While nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases discovered in Island Health this month have been linked to community exposures or known case clusters, one case identified on or around Aug. 11 has been linked to international travel and another case is still under investigation, according to Island health.

The Island Health region, which includes Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mainland B.C.'s central coast, has now recorded 29 cases of coronavirus in August. That's the highest monthly total since April, when 52 cases were identified in the region.

As of Thursday, the South Island's most recent reported symptoms were detected six days ago, while the Central Island's most recent symptoms were reported four days ago.

The North Island had not detected an onset of the virus for nine days, according to Island Health data.

Five people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, where a total of 173 cases have been reported.