VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials identified 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases are among 536 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

The B.C. Ministry of Health says there are now 3,585 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 222 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health identified the locations of 185 active cases Wednesday, including 100 in the South Island, 73 in the Central Island and 12 in the North Island.

One person in the Interior Health region has died of COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 1,778 people have died of the disease in B.C., including 41 people in the Island Health region.

There are currently two people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the island region, and two more are receiving critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, 82.3 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 71.1 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

Earlier Wednesday, Island Health reminded residents that walk-in vaccine shots are available to anyone who had not received their first dose, or for anyone who has already waited at least 28 days for their second dose.

B.C. has now administered 7,114,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December 2020.

As of Wednesday, a long-term care home outbreak at Campbell River's Discovery Harbour facility is ongoing, according to the province. It is one of eight health-care outbreaks in B.C., and the only one located in the Island Health region.