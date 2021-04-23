VICTORIA -- Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 1,001 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, B.C. health officials had yet to release a statement on the latest COVID-19 updates but the case numbers were published by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Island Health region has now confirmed 4,458 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently 354 active cases of the virus in the Vancouver Island region, including 30 people who are in hospital for treatment, and two more who are receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 301 active cases Friday, including 190 in the South Island, 79 in the Central Island and 32 in the North Island.

Four more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,554.

No deaths were reported in the island region, where 34 people have died since the pandemic began.

B.C. has now administered 1,542,066 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.