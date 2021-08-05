VICTORIA -- Health officials have identified 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 402 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

Thursday's update marked the highest single-day increase in new cases since May 20, when B.C. added 433 COVID-19 cases, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 2,066 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 127 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health officials identified the locations of 108 active cases Thursday, including 56 in the South Island, 47 in the Central Island and five in the North Island.

No deaths related to the disease were reported in B.C. on Thursday, leaving the province's death toll at 1,772.

According to the BCCDC, there is currently one person in hospital and one more receiving critical care in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 5,364 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the island region, while 41 people have died of the disease.

LATEST VACCINE STATISTICS

As of Thursday, approximately 81.7 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 68.4 per cent of eligible people have received both doses.

In total, the province has administered 6,965,062 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December.

Earlier Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the vast majority of recent cases were found in people who were not fully vaccinated.

"Ninety-five per cent, across the province, of people who are infected right now are people who are not immunized or who have not yet received their second dose," Henry said at a news conference.

Both Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged British Columbians to get vaccinated if they have not already.

Dix added that the province was looking at ways to increase vaccine accessibility, saying that health officials were working to "find different opportunities to reach people and give them the opportunity to get vaccinated."