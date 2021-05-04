VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials identified 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 697 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,745 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

One more person in B.C. has died of the disease, health officials revealed Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,597.

B.C. has now administered 1,910,162 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 92,224 secondary doses.

