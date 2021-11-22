Vancouver Island adds 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Victoria -

Health officials discovered 159 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases were among 1,052 cases identified in British Columbia since Friday, according to the BCCDC.

Of those cases, 390 were discovered Saturday, 332 were identified Sunday and 330 were confirmed Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are currently 3,137 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 436 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the data.

Island Health data identified the locations of 374 active cases Monday, including 93 in the South Island, 213 in the Central Island and 68 in the North Island.

Ten more deaths from the disease were recorded in B.C. over the weekend, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,303 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 119 deaths in the island region.

There are currently 48 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

As of Monday, 90.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.