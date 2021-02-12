VICTORIA -- Health officials have identified 15 more cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

The new cases are among 445 new cases found across B.C. on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 72,750 cases since the pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 10 more people – "mostly seniors in long-term care" – died of the disease in B.C. over the past 24 hours.

There were no new deaths reported on Vancouver Island, where the pandemic has killed 20 people.

There have been 1,951 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

There are now 244 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 18 people in hospital and seven in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 202 active cases on the island Friday. Most of those – 140 – are in the Central Island region, while 54 are in the South Island and 8 are in the North Island.

Health officials have now administered 162,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 17,562 secondary doses.

"As we know in the past couple weeks we have had very limited vaccine supply but thankfully starting next week, deliveries of our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will start to resume at much higher levels," Henry said. "We expect to have a significant bump in supply in the coming weeks. This will allow us to fully resume our provincewide immunization program."

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province now plans to finish administering secondary doses in long-term care before moving on to the general population. Henry said the province has seen a notable decrease of COVID-19 transmission in the province's care homes, calling it "clear evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine."

Henry stressed that while B.C.'s COVID-19 transmission curve is trending downward, British Columbians must maintain minimal levels of social interaction to keep the progress going.

"I think Mother Nature is going to be on our side there where it's going to be a challenging weekend for many people to travel," she said. "This is even more important as variants of concern that we've talked about are circulating in our community."

A total of 46 COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in B.C., including 29 of the U.K. variant and 17 of the South African variant.

Henry said health officials have identified a single case of a new variant in the province. The new variant is associated with travel to Nigeria, and the Interior B.C. resident who is infected with it had travelled there, Henry said.

B.C.'s top doctor said that while the new variants are worrying to health officials, the province's current immunization program should be able to prevent future outbreaks.

"I believe this pandemic will be slowed and stopped by our vaccination program," Henry said. "By the summer, I think we'll be in a very different place – we'll get back to small gatherings. But we don’t yet know how long the protection from each individual vaccine series is going to last. There's a possibility that we might need boosters at some point in the future."